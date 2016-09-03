A start-up eco-system has been created in the GITAM School of International Business in association with RenB and all efforts are being taken to nurture it, GSIB Director VK Kumar said.

Addressing media on Friday on the eve of the 7 Graduation Day of the School, he said the GSIB had included entrepreneurship as a part of its curriculum to encourage those keen on becoming an entrepreneur. RenB would first validate the ideas and those which were selected would be extended total support from idea to market, he said.