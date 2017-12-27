Excitement builds up ahead of ‘utsav’

more-in

A festive atmosphere prevailed over the city as tourists and holiday crowd converged on the beach, even as final arrangements for the three-day Visakha Utsav were going on at a brisk pace, on Beach Road here on Tuesday.

The main stage, opposite the Kali temple, is getting finishing touches. The imposing structure of pillars with intricate carvings, akin to temple architecture, and a gold backdrop, looks majestic. “We are on the job continuously since morning to complete the task by tomorrow night. We have requisitioned imported sound systems from Mumbai to enable the audience feel the richness of the music of singers like Pritham and Shanmukhapriya,” principal consultant (tourism) to the Government of AP, Kaushik Mukherji, told The Hindu.

“The latest addition to the festivities include: the Visakha Utsav Golf Tournament to be held at the East Point Golf Club and a workshop for teenagers on ‘Rig and Sail’ to be held at 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all the three days. The participants in ‘Rig and Sail’ would be given tips on the relatively new sport by instructors from the Navy. The objective of the event is to attract youngsters towards career options in the Navy,” he says.

Treasure hunt

“The first, second and third prizes for the winners of the ‘Treasure hunt on wheels’ is ₹ 50,000, ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively. The event would take the participants though a 110-km route and they would be given clues. There is no entry fee but the maximum number of entries is restricted to 100. Interested participants have to register online on the Visakha Utsav website. Four members (including the driver) would be allowed in a car and the participant can enjoy the treasure hunt along with his family,” says Mr. Mukherji.

A sailing demonstration with six sail boats from the Navy would be held between the Light House and the Fishing Harbour. There would be food stalls and variety events on the 2-km stretch of beach from RK Beach to VUDA Park to attract tourists and guests during the three days.

Earlier in the day, Collector Pravin Kumar and later in the evening Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao inspected the arrangements for the Visakha Utsav.

The Minister said the festival would have something for everyone. There would be a carnival on the lines of the Brazil Carnival on the inaugural day. Discounts on shopping, dinner coupons at hotels, special draws and bumper prizes on sales during the three days would be an added attraction.