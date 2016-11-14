One of the two prisoners, who escaped from the Warangal Central Jail of Telangana on Saturday, was arrested by the Visakhapatnam City Police in the Gajuwaka area in the wee hours of Sunday.

The arrested person was identified as Sainik Singh of Kanker Khera from Meerut Cantonment of Uttar Pradesh.

He was a craftsman in the Army, working in the Secunderabad Cantonment and was convicted for stealing a weapon.

Sources in the Police Department said two constables and a home guard, who were in the night patrolling duty took Sainik Singh into their custody near Srinagar area in Gajuwaka, when he was found moving suspiciously, and on questioning he spilled the beans.

Sainik Singh along with another convict Rajesh Yadav of Bihar scaled the prison wall with the help of bed-sheets and escaped after breaking open the prison cell in the wee hours of Saturday.

ACP (South) J. Ramamohan Rao said they had informed the authorities of Warangal Central Jail, who are on the way to the city identify the person and to re-arrest him.