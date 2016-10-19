Faza Foundation and Mahdi Bagh Youth Club have invited entries for third edition of Vizag Super 20 Cricket Tournament.

The tournament will be held at Port Kalavani Stadium from November 29 to December 6. The winner will be given Faza Foundation Cup.

All the proceeds from the tournament will go towards charitable activity undertaken by Faza Foundation.

The match will be held on knockout basis with 16 corporate teams from the city. Prize money is Rs. 1 lakh for the cup winner and Rs. 50,000 for runners-up. Man of the Match and Man of the Series trophies will be given.