The last date for enrolling as a voter for election to the Member of Legislative Council from the graduates constituency of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts is November 5, Collector and District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said here on Friday.

Any one who has received a degree from a recognised university or equivalent qualification as specified in the Representation of People’s Act 1950 at least three years before the qualifying date and is an ordinary resident of the constituency is eligible to be enrolled as a voter for the graduate MLC’s election. “Those who have voted in the earlier graduates MLC seat election have to get enrolled again. Electoral rolls for this election are different from the electoral rolls for the general elections. One should have his or her name in the electoral rolls to exercise his or her franchise. No one can claim that he or she can vote in this election also because his or her name is on the electoral rolls for general elections”, Mr. Pravin Kumar clarified at a press conference.