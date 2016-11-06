Late in the evening of Saturday, the last day for submitting applications for enrolment as voter for the Legislative Council’s north Andhra graduates constituency, a group of educational institutions sending a huge number of applications in bulk to the Revenue Divisional Officer’s office in the Collectorate premises here, has resulted in mild tension for a brief while.

Staff of the group of educational institutions (whose correspondent is reportedly planning to contest the elections) have brought as many as 7,000 applications but since the applications were not accepted in bulk as per the rules of the elections, the RDO staff refused to accept the applications.

On hearing the news that applications in bulk have reached the RDO’s office, CPI (M) district secretary K. Lokanadham, several other party leaders and the candidate they are supporting in the election A. Aja Sarma, and demanded the RDO to reject the applications.

As the applications were already rejected, the staff of the group of educational institutions refused to take them back with them. Later the staff of RDO office dumped them on the ground in front of the Collectorate building and the CPI (M) party men set them on fire.