It needs to be strengthened to get desired result, says DGP

The e-challan system launched a few years ago is all set to be revamped to make it more effective. This was highlighted by DGP N. Sambasiva Rao, who reviewed its performance here on Monday. The e-challan system was launched in 2007 to enforce fines on erring motorists, but have not been effective as desired.

According to sources, the e-challan department issued over 1.88 lakh e-challans between the period June 2007 and 2015, but only around 53,600 were said to have paid the fine, which turned up to about Rs. 75 lakh.

It is estimated that over Rs 1.5 crore is yet to be realised from the pending e-challans, for which at present there is no proper mechanism to collect and over 50 per cent of the challans have gone to wrong addresses.

Keeping its performance into account, the DGP said it needed to be strengthened and the department would be reinforced with additional infrastructure and manpower.

According to the police officials, the DGP wanted the software of the e-challan department to be improvised and the same software to be implemented in all areas across the State.

Regarding strengthening of infrastructure and manpower, a feasibility study would be conducted, said a senior police official.

According to a senior officer from the Traffic Police section, Visakhapatnam does not have an exclusive team to handle the e-challan system. “To make the department effective we need to have a dedicated team. Moreover, we need more coordination with the RTA, as the registration and change of address of the vehicle owners need to be updated periodically,” he said.

Ill-equipped

At present, the Visakhapatnam e-challan department is ill-equipped in terms of both manpower and equipment.

The department has only two constables and despite the city being monitored by 47 CCTV cameras at traffic junctions, the department is unable to book cases, due to lack of staff and infrastructure.