The annual National Mental Health Week, commencing on October 4 and ending on National Mental Health Day on October 10, is being observed with the theme, ‘Dignity in mental health, psychological and mental health first aid’.

Providing basic psychological and mental health first aid skills would lead to drop in suicide rate (as a suicide is happening every second in the world), say psychiatrists.

Early diagnosis of new cases, finding a solution to the crisis, and providing access to the services for old cases is all about first aid.

With regard to new cases of mental illness, the family members have to recognise and identify if someone is showing signs of psychiatric problem and get him or her treated immediately.

Psychological first aid is give in crisis situation, both man-made and natural disasters.

The first aid and other issues are explained at a press conference by psychiatrists of Government Hospital for Mental Care and members of the Visakha Psychiatric Society here on Monday.

HoD of Psychiatry of GHMC and AMC Himkar, former Superintendent of GHMC K. Narasimha Reddy, president of VPS Rekha Dutt, vice-president G. Suresh Kumar, and secretary M. Vijaya Lakshmi addressed the press conference.

The National Mental Health Week is being organised both at the hospital and AMC.

“It is also a misconception that there is no cure for mental illness. There are medicines for various types ofillnesses and the full course must be taken,” they say.

