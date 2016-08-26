Detailed Projects Reports (DPRs) have been prepared for providing four-lane connectivity from various ports in the State to the National Highway.

These include the Atchutapuram-Anakapalle, Elamanchili-Gajuwaka, Kakinada-Tuni via Annavaram, Kakinada-Samarlakota via Rajanagaram, and Nellore-Krishnapatnam port connectivity roads.

The two-lane Anakapalle-Anandapuram via Sabbavaram, which was recently converted into a National Highway, would be made a six-lane one. It would help traffic heading towards Vizianagaram bypass the city.

The existing Anakapalle-Anandapuram Highway (NH-16) passing through the city would become a State road, Engineer-in-Chief, Roads and Buildings Department, M. Gangadharam, and Managing Director of AP Road Development Corporation (APRDC) G. Jagannadha Rao and General Manager S.V.N.S. Sai Kumar told The Hindu here on the sidelines of the National Workshop on Road Safety held here recently.

Into R & B roads

Under another project, the 5,486-km panchayat roads in the State would be converted into R & B roads, and they would be widened and developed with external funding in the next three years.

The black topping and widening of the kutcha roads would be taken up with Rs.1,000 crore a year, Mr. Gangadharam said.

Further, the R&B Department drew up plans for the development of 2,300-km of 33 district roads on the lines of the State Highway under the PPP mode. A report had already been prepared and it was awaiting clearance from the State government, he added.