Medical Officer and staff nurse of PHC at Munchingput were suspended following a report that they were not present at the PHC when a woman bitten by a snake was brought for treatment.

Korra Sobhika (27) of Malagummi village under Bangarumetta Panchayat was bitten by a snake on Sunday and her family members took her to the Munchingput PHC in the early hours of Monday. However, as no one was present at the PHC to provide her treatment, the women died.

Enraged by the negligence at the PHC her family members, relatives and locals held a demonstration in front of the PHC.

DMHO J. Sarojini said on Monday that a complaint was lodged with the Project Director in-charge of ITDA, Paderu L. Siva Sankar who in turn has informed Collector Pravin Kumar.

Collector and Regional Director of Health have instructed the DMHO to suspend the doctor and nurse.

The incident came to light a day after the Collector toured the Agency area, touching the interior villages to inquire about the services and facilities being provided to the Girijans.