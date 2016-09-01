Chaitanya Public School, Ukkunagaram, hosted the School Games Federation of India - District netball tournament cum selections.

The event was inaugurated by director the CPS P. Suseela Rani and vice principal Chandrika.

Addressing the gathering, Suseela Rani said the main objective of conducting such events was to inculcate a sportsman spirit among young children and promote unity. Fourteen teams from eight schools participated in the event.

CPS, Ukkunagaram stood as winners both in under-14 boys and girls as well as under-17 boys and girls.

Around 60 players selected during the tournament will represent Visakhapatnam district in the State meet.