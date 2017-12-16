Digital communication key in smart cities: Ganta

more-in

Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao has stressed the importance of digital communication in the new age.

Inaugurating the 39th All-India Public Relations conference here on Friday, he said digital communication had instant impact on society though the traditional media could not be set aside. PR professionals have to transform themselves for greater acceptance in the urbanised scenario.

With the theme being “Emerging India: Smart cities-smart communication,” he said digital communication was a buzz word in the new age and focus on it was critical to understand its implications.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao invited PRSI to hold its next conference in Amaravati and assured of the Andhra Pradesh government’s support.

In his key note address, former rector of Andhra University A. Prasanna Kumar stressed the importance of human relations in the face of growing of digital divide. The smart communication should be examined in the light of the purpose served. He recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s praise for Visakhapatnam and how the city captured the attention of Rabindranath Tagore.

PRSI national president Ajit Pathak said the conference would cover a wide range of subjects like smart health, smart CSR etc. He announced the launch of new chapter at Amaravati. He praised the efforts of the Visakhapatnam chpater in holding the conference.

Anakapalle MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao urged the HRD Minister to introduce communication skills in curriculum so as to improve employability.

Awards in various categories were given away by the Minister.

PRSI Visakhapatnam chapter chairman D.V.R. Murthy described the day as eventful for 27 year-old chapter with its holding the three-day national conference. ZP Chairman Lalam Bhavani, Director (HR) of Northern Coalfields Ltd., Singrauli, Shantilata Sahu, PRSI secretary general Nivedita Banerjee, vice-president, South, U.S. Sarma and Vizag chapter secretary P.L.K. Murthy participated.