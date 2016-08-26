With the support of people from different walks of life who have donated Rs. 16,64,000 thanks to a digital campaign launched by Rohit Memorial Trust in India and all over the world, a bright student of St. Joseph’s College for Women who won the Pratibha award from the Government in the SSC examination last year, has successfully undergone treatment for blood cancer at the Christian Medical College Hospital, Vellore.

The student, daughter of an attender in a private company, was diagnosed with blood cancer in February and needed salvage chemotherapy and bone marrow therapy, costing a huge amount.

The treatment has to commence immediately and when the girl’s father approached the Rohit Memorial Trust for support, the trust ran a campaign and received support from fishermen to Hindi film actor Kunal, Telugu actor Rashmi Gautam, who fuelled the campaign, Tamil Nadu Governor K. Rosaiah, CMR group MD M.V. Ramana, Charitable Foundation, a city businessman Uppalapati Rana and several others while Rs. 3 lakh was received from the PM Relief Fund thanks to the local MP K. Haribabu, said vice-chairman of the trust Meenakshi Anantaram. With Rs. 16.70 lakh collected so far the girl student could be treated and though she was ready to resume her studies and normal life soon, another Rs. 5 lakh are needed for completing the treatment, Dr. Meenakshi said while seeking donations for completing the treatment.

Dr. Meenakshi, along with project director Gurmeet Kohli and Sarada of the trust met Collector Pravin Kumar on Thursday and explained how the campaign was held and the girl received help.

Rohit Memorial Trust was formed in memory of a fourth year mechanical engineering student of VIT Rohit who had succumbed to bladder cancer in 2007.

Counselling for cancer patients

It has so far helped in securing medical aid to four young men and women. It has been conducting counselling for cancer patients and conducting a campaign for women’s hygiene through its Gyan Lakshmi programme in municipal schools and villages.

Those who wish to help the student may call the trust on 0891 2551226 or visit www.rohitmemorialtrust. com.