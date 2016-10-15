The District Industries Centre (DIC) has invited applications from prospective entrepreneurs to avail of loans for the establishment of industries under the Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme (PMEGP).

DIG General Manager A. Ramalingeswara Raju said in a statement on Friday that loans up to Rs.25 lakh would be given for manufacturing industries, up to Rs.10 lakh for service sector and business projects through nationalised bank, rural banks and cooperative society banks.

General category candidates have to bear 10 per cent of the project cost and SC/ST/PHC/OBC/Ex-Servicemen/Minority and Women have to bear 5 per cent of the project cost as their share of investment. The applicants should be 18 years of age and above. Candidates have to register their applications online on websitewww.pmegp.in.

Further details can be had from the DIC Office at Kancharapalem Industrial Estate or on the phone no. 0891-2558165.