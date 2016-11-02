Dhruv Visvanath, solo percussive acoustic guitarist, will be performing for a fund-raising show on November 5 at Hawa Mahal, Beach Road. Organised by Rohit Memorial Trust, a part of the funds raised from the show will be donated to city-based Icha Foundation, a home for destitute children.

The musical event will begin from 7.30 p.m. The programme is being managed by Razzmatazz.

In 2014, Dhruv was listed as one of the 30 best guitarists under 30 in the world by Acoustic guitar magazine USA. He launched his debut album Orion under Vishal Likes This (VLT), the new music label launched by music director Vishal Dadlani in September last. For further details and donor passes, contact 0891-2551226 or 9348623225.