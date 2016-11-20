Admitting that pollution was throwing the ecosystem off balance, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao on Saturday called for measures to make the impact of development minimal on the environment. He was speaking at a national level seminar on emerging cities and steps towards rising India (Urjavaran) organised here by Indian Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (ISHRAE).

Prof. Rao described progress and pollution as two sides of a coin and underlined the need for a balancing act to put impact of development on the environment bare minimum.

Recalling how protests over establishment of a nuclear power plant near Nagarjunasagar forced the shifting of the project to Kalpakkam, 70 km south of Chennai, he said even those who raise a hue and cry crave for 24x7 power supply. To ensure development and a comfortable living, everyone should think over how best one could adopt green building, chemistry and power efficient technologies.

ISHRAE Vizag chapter president B. Madhu welcomed the delegates. Technical solutions specialist from GBCI India V. Nagesh Gupta gave a presentation on smart cities and buildings. Facility manager at ZF Wind Power B. Somasundaram spoke on energy efficiency in refrigeration and air-conditioning.