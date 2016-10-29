A weekly Tatkal special train between Yesvantapur (Bengaluru) and Visakhapatnam, is being operated by South Western Railway (SWR), for three trips with effect from Friday (Oct 28).

Train no. 06579 will leave Yesvantapur at 6.35 p.m. on Fridays and reach Visakhapatnam at 2.35 p.m. on Saturdays. In the return direction, 06580 will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 1.45 p.m. and reach Yesvantapur at 9.05 a.m. on Mondays.

Train No. 06579/06580 Yesvantpur-Vishakhapatnam-Yesvantpur weekly Tatkal express special will have 13 coaches comprising one AC 2-tier sleeper coach, two AC 3-tier sleeper coaches, six second class Sleeper coaches, two general Second class coaches and two luggage-cum-break-vans.