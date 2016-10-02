Gaiety and reverence marked the commencement of Sri Devi Sarannavaratrulu on Saturday. Temples wore a festive look and Durga Devi idols were installed under temporary pandals at many places in the city and district.

Goddess Durga was adorned in an avatram at the temples and devotees visited the temples in large numbers. Sri Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari temple, Sri Kanakamahalakshmi temple, Sri Lalita Peetham, Sarada Peetham, Sri Durgalamma temple, Sri Sagara Durga temple, Sri Sarada Peetham, and other temples and organisations are celebrating the festival.