Bhabatarini Charitable Trust is all set to kick start the 11-day Dasara festivities at Kali Mata temple from October 1. Announcing this at a press conference here on Thursday, chairman and managing trustee of the trust Sudipta Banerjee said Odissi dance will be performed on October 10. “Koti kumkumarchana puja will be held on all the 11 days. This apart, ‘navavarna puja’, ‘Kali’ and ‘Chandi homams’ form a part of the festivities. Kuchipudi and folk dance performances, violin and flute concerts and devotional songs are some of the highlights of the celebrations,” she said.

Led by V. Bhaskara Sarma and V. Subhramanyam Swami, the puja activities will continue from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. For details, contact 0891-2703904 or 9494927674.