Cities » Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM, November 20, 2016
Updated: November 20, 2016 05:41 IST

Cyclists face cash crunch during expedition

Balanus Mawroh and Jonas Lynshiang in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.— Photo: C.V. SubrahmanyamC.V.Subrahmanyam
But they pedal on to create better environment and empower the differently abled

When Meghalaya-based cyclists Balanus Mawroh and Jonas Lynshiang started off their 45-day long cycle expedition ‘Cycle for a Dream’ on November 7 from Puducherry, they had no hint of what lay ahead for them.

Soon, the cyclists realised that the journey would not be easy, as it was initiated at the wrong time. The high value currency stopped to circulate the very next day, following the demonetisation move of the NDA government. However, with a mission to create better environment and empower the differently abled community, the duo decided to go ahead with the trip, tiding over all odds.

In a few days of their journey, their wallets and mobile phone were stolen in Tamil Nadu, leaving them cash-strapped. However, their determination to go ahead with their itinerary, covering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, remains undeterred.

While the team of Sristi Foundation, Puducherry, a non-profit organisation, supported the duo by providing bicycles to them and sponsoring the expedition, help also came from unexpected quarters. “When we were struggling hard to handle the situation and to fill our stomach, people living in villages offered fruits. There were days where we could make do with only bananas and water,” explain Mawroh and Lynshiang, who work at Sristi Foundation as volunteers.

Much to their surprise, differently abled persons in a village near Puducherry provided financial assistance to the team. Sleeping on a bed of hay, the cyclists continued their journey pedalling 160 km a day. Asked on how they are able to endure pain, they said: “When your mind is strong, physical discomfort hardly matters.”

On Saturday, the cyclists met the members of the Youth Hostels Association of India in the city who came forward to help them accomplish their mission by giving away a small bundle of Rs. 100 notes.

Of all, the cycling enthusiasts said that the most painful experience during the journey was to make use of Rs. 2,000 they received.

“We could not use the high-value note for food or other essential commodities, as nobody is willing to part with a huge amount of change for a small bill,” explains Mr. Lynshiang.

The cyclists have so far covered 1,200 km and would be wrapping up the expedition in December after travelling over 1,800 km.

