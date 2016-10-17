A total of forty sports enthusiasts took part in the cycle expedition from Youth Hostel building on Sunday.

Flagged off by assistant governor of Rotary International District-3020 P.L.K. Murthy, the cycle expedition was organised by Youth Hostels Association of India, Andhra Pradesh State branch, to express solidarity with the armed forces who continue to sacrifice their lives to safeguard the nation.

Manager of Youth Hostel building R. Sudhakar Rao, Principal of Sun School K. Seshagiri Rao and others took part in the programme held on Beach Road.