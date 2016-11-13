The telecast of the incident by a TV channel led to a large congregation of people.

A large number of people gathered at Bhanu Nagar (HB Colony) on Saturday as reports spread like wildfire that someone dumped a bag carrying currency notes in a drain.

According to unconfirmed reports someone came in a car and dumped the bag at about 8 p.m. The telecast of the incident by a TV channel led to a large congregation of people from the nearby areas. A resident of the area, Kanaka Raju, said he rushed to the spot on watching a scrolling on TV. He was told that several people had jumped into the drain and fled after collecting their ‘prized catch’. Eyewitnesses said the notes could either be counterfeit or to evade getting caught by Income Tax sleuths, someone might have thrown away them in the drain.

The police said they would verify whether the notes reportedly thrown were counterfeit or black money.