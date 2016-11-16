Even after 8 days long queues seen in front of bank branches

Even as the officials assured of more inflow of cash into the banks and ATMs, people in urban and rural areas continue to face problems in exchanging the demonetised Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes. Eight days after the notes were demonetised long queues are seen in front of banks’ branches on Tuesday.

The new Rs. 500 notes are not yet released and people continue to face the hardship as they are not able to get change for the new Rs. 2000 note they have received in exchange for the old notes. In fact this is the main issue the people are complaining about as their patience seemed to be wearing out after facing hardships for more than a week.

There were also allegations that persons having black money are trying to exchange the demonetised notes through petrol bunks. Apart from this the old Rs. 500 note is being given as balance for a Rs. 1000 note after a customer got his two-wheeler filled with petrol worth Rs. 500. This was experience of a bank employee. He received Rs. 500 in Rs.100 notes only after a brief argument with the employee of the petrol bunk.

Smaller banks are not able to give the enhanced amount of Rs. 4,500 in exchange for old notes and the ATMs are not yet configured to issue the Rs. 2000 notes. Several ATMs are not functioning as the money is not being replenished. Pasumarthi Retail LLP has set up mobile ATMs near the SBI ATMs through which the customers have drawn currency notes of smaller denominations.

The demonetisation has also hit the sale of tickets for the second cricket Test between England and India in the city and not many tickets are sold as Rs. 100 notes are not available in plenty.

Meanwhile, Collector Pravin Kumar visited the Rytu Bazaar in MVP Colony and assured the customers and vegetable sellers that ePass system would be introduced to overcome the problem of non-availability of Rs. 100 denomination notes. Banks would be requested to open counters in the Rytu Bazaars.

Rally

The CPI (M) took out a rally demanding the government to allow circulation of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes till the Rs.100 and Rs. 50 notes are available sufficiently to the people.