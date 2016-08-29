The City Task Force (CTF) police arrested three persons on charge of diverting calcinate petroleum coke here on Sunday.

The arrested accused are: K Nagaraju, M Rama Swamy Naidu and G Yuvakishore.

Another accused B. Krishna is absconding. K Nagaraju, a driver of a stevedore company, diverted the coke from the jetty while it was being transported to a company.

He was later selling it to pharma and chemical companies for Rs.25,000 a tonne.

The Task Force Personnel seized 32 tonnes of coke valued at Rs.12 lakh along with two lorries.

Accused handed over

to Gajuwaka police

They were later handed over to the Gajuwaka Police for further investigation.