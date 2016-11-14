Sale of tickets for the second Test match between India and England to be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here from November 17 will commence on Monday.

According to an Andhra Cricket Association press release, the sale of tickets will commence at the following places: ACA-VDCA Stadium; CMR Central Mall, Maddilapalem; Beach Lane Holiday Home, opposite Pandurangaswamy temple, beach road; Popular Shoe Mart at TSR Complex and near Poorna market, Main Road. Online sale has commenced a few days ago onwww.eventsnow.com.

Daily tickets are available in the denominations of Rs. 100, Rs. 200, Rs. 300 and Rs. 500 and season tickets in Rs.1,000 and Rs. 2,000 denominations.