Crackers shops put up at Andhra University Engineering College grounds near Maddilipalem wear deserted look in Visakhapatnam on Friday.— Photo: C.V. Subrahmanyam

It’s the first time that they are being located in open space, says police official

Keeping the safety aspect in mind, the district administration has moved the stalls selling fire crackers from the crowded market area to the Andhra University Engineering College grounds.

Every year, the main fire cracker market would be located near the LIC Building, surrounding the newly inaugurated VUDA Central Park.

“For the first time we have moved them to an open ground for safety as well as convenience for the buyers and traders and we have asked all the traders to follow all the fire safety measures”, said ACP (East) Annepu Narasimha Murthy.

Around 300 stalls have been set-up in the city limits of them around 220 stalls are located in the East division police limits.

The main venues for the stalls are Engineering college grounds, AS Raja Grounds and near Viswapriya function hall on Beach road, said the ACP.

The Engineering College ground alone would host about 194 stalls.

The sales began from Friday, and according to Sayed Siraj, secretary, Stars Fire Merchants Welfare Society, it has begun on a dull note.

“One is the change of venue and the second is the threat of cyclone Kyant. But we acknowledge and welcome the change of venue on safety grounds and now as the threat of cyclone is almost gone, we expect the sales to pick up from Saturday,” he said.

Safety norms

According to Fire Department officials, the gap between each stalls should be minimum of three to six metres.

Partition walls of the stalls to be constructed with zinc sheets, sand buckets, water and fire extinguishers should be kept in each stall.