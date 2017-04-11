CPI(M) opposes laying of pipeline

more-in

The government should drop the proposal to lay a second pipeline into the sea for release of treated effluents from the Achyutapuram SEZ, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu has said.

He toured the Pudimadaka area in Achyutapuram mandal and interacted with fishermen and fisherwomen on Monday.

He said cultural jatha would be organised ahead of launching a movement against Chandrababu Naidu government’s actions affecting fishermen. He condemned the arrest of agitating fishermen.

Relase of effluents into sea would lead to depletion of fish and fishermen should be provided alternative employment before any action that affected them, Mr. Madhu demanded.

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao said fishermen would lose their livelihood because of release of effluents.

Party district secretary K. Lokanadham spoke.