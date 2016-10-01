A Head Constable of the Armed Reserve wing and his son, working as a Home Guard were found guilty of duping gullible persons with a promise of job as police constables and each were sentenced to serve one year jail term and a fine of Rs. 1 lakh.The judgment was given by Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday in a case booked by Gopalapatnam police against the Head Constable Gedela Someswara Rao (58) and his son Nageswara Rao (30) following a complaint filed by Noonela Kishore and Nodadana Eswara Rao after they paid money to the father and son duo who assured them of jobs as constables.

The father acted as a constable and the son an officer to dupe the gullible persons.

The Second CMM ruled that the fine collected from the two should be given to the complainants.