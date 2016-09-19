The Visakhapatnam Co-operative Bank Limited earned a profit of Rs.29.33 crore in 2015-16, Chairman Chalasani Raghavendra Rao said at the annual general body meeting of the bank on Sunday.

The bank secured deposits to the tune of Rs.2256.08 crore and advanced Rs.1476.99 crore.

Mr. Rao said the slowdown in the banking sector had affected the bank too. While it had recorded better growth rate than commercial banks for several years in 2015-16, it recorded a growth rate of 7.01 per cent in deposits and 2.65 per cent in advances.

He said a new wage agreement has to be entered with the bank employees as the earlier pact ended in March 2016.

Bank Chairman emeritus Manam Anajaneyulu said the bank opened four more branches during the year taking the total number to 42 and by the end of the year another three would be opened. Soon three ATMs would be opened.