Over 60 Enfield Bullet motorcycles and the lorry, in which the bikes were being transported, were gutted on the NH-16 near Vellanki under Anandapuram Police Station limits on Thursday night.

The container lorry was on its way to Kolkata from Chennai. When the vehicle reached Vellanki, the driver heard some noise from the engine and stopped the vehicle on the road.

The vehicle caught fire and the flames spread to the container in a jiffy. On receiving information fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.