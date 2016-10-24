Congress seeks White Paper on investments made, jobs created

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy on Sunday made a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for what he termed as “hoodwinking” the people with false promises in connivance with the BJP, and demanded that a White Paper be released on jobs created and investment made during past two and a half years.

Mr. Reddy, who was here to address party workers, alleged that Mr. Naidu was hand-in-glove with the BJP in not granting Special Category Status (SCS) promised by the TDP and its poll ally, the BJP, during the 2014 elections.

“Investors who pinned high hopes on concessions promised in the new State after sanction of the SCS are now thoroughly disappointed,” he said. The Congress leader said that former Speaker N. Manohar, in response to a query under the Right to Information Act, came to know that nothing significant materialised after Mr. Naidu created much hype over signing of MoUs worth Rs.4.5 lakh crore at the CII Partnership Summit organised in Visakhapatnam in January. Buttressing his claim on how the Chief Minister indulged in “gimmick” with inflated and unrealistic figures on total investment proposals, he pointed out that the RINL had earlier signed an MoU for investment in expansion worth Rs.42,000 crore. At the CII summit, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant signed another MoU envisaging an investment of Rs.32,000 crore.

Mr. Reddy sought to know from Mr. Naidu the number of projects grounded so far. He ridiculed the Chief Minister’s claim of attracting investments worth Rs.7 lakh crore so far. APCC general secretary Dronamraju Srinivas, city president Behera Bhaskar Rao, and Mahila Congress president Pedada Ramana Kumari were present.

N. Raghuveera Reddy

APCC president