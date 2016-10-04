Tribal Welfare Minister chairs ahigh-level meetingon the issue

A comprehensive plan involving all the departments concerned to control seasonal diseases and improve the health scenario in the Agency areas of the State will be worked out, Social and Tribal Welfare Minister R. Kishore Babu has said.

The departments of Medical and Health, Rural Water Supply, Excise and Tribal Welfare would be involved in preparing the comprehensive plan.

The Minister held a meeting at the Collectorate here with Special Officer (Health) for the district Y.V. Anuradha, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Samuel Anand Kumar, Tribal Welfare Additional Director Veerabhadrudu, and Project Officers of Sitampeta, Parvatipuram, Paderu, Rampachodavaram, and K.R. Puram ITDAs. The plan should address the reasons for the health problems, including the food habits, superstition, illiteracy, lack of awareness, nutritional deficiencies, scarcity of clean water, consumption of adulterated toddy and arrack, and lack of timely medical services, the Minister told the officials.

Lack of communication or road connectivity were also contributing to deaths, Mr. Kishore Babu said. There was no paucity of funds, he added.

Doctors’ honorarium

Apart from conducting awareness programmes and preventive steps to fight mosquitoes, the honorarium for doctors coming forward to work in the Agency area would be increased from Rs.1.3 lakh to Rs.1.5 lakh, and a special fund set up to give cash incentives to doctors and medical staff. To overcome the delay in distribution of mosquito nets, they would be imported from Cambodia. Ms. Anuradha observed that fixing accountability at the village level would improve the situation and Mr. Anand Kumar said that effective working by 275 Chandranna Mobile Clinics, including for creation of awareness, would help reduce the rampant seasonal diseases.