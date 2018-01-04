Visakhapatnam

Compost units inaugurated at mall

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan inaugurated two compost-making machines, each of 800 litres capacity, at CMR Central on Wednesday.

He also inaugurated glow-sign boards worth ₹ 20 lakh, contributed by CMR to be put up at toilets to make them prominently visible at night.

He also lauded the donation of campaign vehicles worth ₹ 20 lakh for Swachh Survekshan by CMR and called on others to emulate him.

Swachh Ambassador and CMR Managing Director Mavoori Venkataramana said he was doing his bit towards social responsibility in the cleanliness movement. He hoped the city would further improve its ranking from the third position it had secured last year.

Chief Medical Officer (Health) A. Hemanth, Assistant Medical Officer Lakshmi Tulasi, Swachh Ambassadors V. Balamohandas, Jeeja Valsaraj and P.L.K. Murthy participated.

