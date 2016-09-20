Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College will be hosting the eight edition of V.B.V. Reddy awards for competence in the area of business news and concepts, here on Tuesday. The competitions will be held in knowledge in current corporate affairs and knowledge in elements of commerce.

The competitions are open to all students from colleges in the city and will be based on the news coverage in The Hindu Business Line .

The written test will be held on Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details contact Prof. Riaz Mohammed by calling 0891- 2790013 or 9848459275.