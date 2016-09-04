A file photo of a woman being explained by an instructor on how to use the I-CLIK option in Visakhapatnam.

Only 35 complaints, most of them on trivial issues, received in last 3 months

Technology is the future and key to solving crime and law and order issues. This has been repeatedly told by tech-savvy Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at almost all forums. And taking a cue from it, both the district and the city police have launched a number of initiatives.

Close to three months ago, the district police launched a WhatsApp initiative in the rural and Agency areas to control crime.

The authorities also then launched a toll free number, wherein people could just call, text a message or upload a video or audio clip to alert the police on a crime taking place.

But so far the initiative has yielded just about 35 complaints, and most of them were on trivial issues, such as illegal liquor outlets or sand mining in the Agency areas.

The district police have set-up an exclusive control room that operates 24/7 and there is a team monitoring the complaints.

Every complaint received is immediately attended to and a message is sent to the nearest patrol or police station to handle the issues. But so far we have not received any serious complaints, but we had immediately addressed the sand mining and illegal liquor outlets issues, DIG Ch. Srikanth told The Hindu.

The Visakhapatnam District Police has around 40 police stations, 20 of them in the Agency areas.

A majority of the hamlets and villages are not connected with any kind to telecom connectivity.

In Visakhapatnam Agency, BSNL is the only cellular operator, and it has 29 cell towers covering 6,200 sq km, when the operating radius of each tower is about 7 km. Because connectivity is a problem, the number of cell operators is also less and those operating cell phones, generally use the basic models and not the smart phones, said a senior police officer.

“To expand our reach, we are focussing on the youth, who operate smart phones and we would like to bring the women and old people through this network. We are planning an awareness campaign in colleges in the district and in the tribal areas and the SHOs have been told to take the initiative forward vigorously, said Mr. Srikanth.

The two programmes of the city police Abhayam and I-Clik (Instant-Complaint Login Internet Kiosk), have also not picked up as desired. Both the projects were launched simultaneously by Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa on January 20, 2015 and till June end this year, about 5,580 complaints were registered through iClik and 776 FIRs were registered.

And in the case of Abhayam the total complaints received was 4,561 and action was initiated against just 177 cases.

Most of the complaints were on trivial issues, except for a few land grabbing problems.

“People have not understood the concept. Abhayam was developed to address distress calls. People, still use it as test calls or lodge complaints on family problems and small issues. Similarly, I-Clik was introduced to enable women and even men to come forward to lodge complaints, in case they are hesitant to come to police stations. There is a need to create awareness on both the initiatives,” said a senior police officer.