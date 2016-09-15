Rani Gaidinliu, Yard 11157, the fourth of the five Inshore Patrol Vessels (IPVs) built at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here was handed over to the Indian Coast Guard during a ceremony on Wednesday.

IPV is a high speed vessel built of light steel and fitted with water jets propulsion system, powered by MTU engines with advanced machinery control system, according to a press release from HSL. The vessel can attain maximum speed of 34 knots.

Workhorses

IPVs are considered workhorses of the ICG with a length of 51.5 M, width of 8.36 M and draught of 4.55 M. The vessels meet IMO standards and are built to dual Class Certification by IRS and ABS.

DIG of Coast Guard T.P. Sadanandan, Principal Director (MAT) and other senior officials of the Coast Guard received the documents of the ship.

CMD of HSL Rear Admiral L.V. Sarat Babu thanked the CG authorities for their wholehearted cooperation during the construction of the vessel and sought support for future projects. He also congratulated all officers, staff and workmen of HSL for their concerted efforts to make the delivery of the vessel possible.