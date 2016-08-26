It will conduct exercises with the Coast Guard and Navies of littoral nations

The Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vishwast, which arrived here on Wednesday, will depart on Friday for Bangladesh, Myanmar and Thailand for overseas deployment.

Commanded by Deputy Inspector General N. Ravi, the ship, built by Goa Shipyard Ltd., is an OPV class ship, equipped with modern equipment to carry out Coast Guard specific tasks. During its overseas deployment the ship will conduct exercises with the Coast Guard and Navies of these littoral nations.

Such exercises are helpful to understand and validate the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in case of eventuality arising in situations, where the Coast Guard units of two nations have to operate jointly. The ship will return to Port Blair on September 24 on completion of the overseas deployment, according to a statement issued by the Coast Guard District Headquarters – 6 here on Thursday.