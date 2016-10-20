Fast Patrol Vessel ICGS Rani Gaidinliu was commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard here on Wednesday by Director-General of Coast Guard Rajendra Singh. The vessel is named after freedom fighter and famous Naga spiritual and political leader Rani Gaidinliu, who belonged to the Heraka cult of Manipur. Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Gaikhangam Gangamei, former Deputy Chief Minister and former Union minister Thounaojam Chaoba Singh and Admi Pamei, who belongs to Rani Gaidnliu’s clan, were present.

Mr. Rajendra Singh said the legacy of the north-east and its great leader would now always be omnipresent in the vast expanse of the maritime zones of the country. ICGS Rani Gaidinliu is equipped with advanced sensors and designed to perform multifarious roles at extended ranges from the coastline, including surveillance of the maritime zones, search and rescue, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching and high speed interdictions. The Coast Guard has 122 ships and 62 aircraft. Mr. Rajendra Singh said the Coast Guard’s capacity building was focussed on making the seas safer and secure and conducive for maritime commerce. The presence of the Coast Guard ships at sea serves the objectives of deterrence and reassurance to merchant mariners and fishermen.

