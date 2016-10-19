The proposed tour of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam on October 20 has been slightly modified again.

The re-revised minute to minute tour was released by the District Collector on Tuesday. The Chief Minister will arrive by a special aircraft at 10.30 a.m. He will leave by road and arrive at the VUDA Complex at Seetammadhara at 11 a.m. and participate in the inauguration of the operations by nine IT/ITES companies (U.S.-based).

He will leave by road to the AU Convocation Hall and participate in the launch of digital classrooms (through Skype) between 12.15 and 1.20 p.m.

He will leave the venue by road at 1.25 p.m. and return to the Visakhapatnam Airport at 1.45 p.m.

After having lunch and rest, he will leave by helicopter at 2.30 p.m. to reach Vangali village of Sabbavaram mandal at 2.50 p.m. He will participate in the foundation laying ceremony of IIPE along with Union Minsters and address a public meeting at 3 p.m.

He will also dedicate to the nation the Skill Development Institute (Arilova centre) and the PM Ujjwala Yojna – State level launch in Andhra Pradesh.

He will leave Vangali village by helicopter and land at the helipad at the Naval Coast Battery on the Beach Road at 5 p.m. He will arrive at Dr. YVS Murty Auditorium in AU campus by road at 5.15 p.m., where he will witness the screening of short films on Swachch Bharat. He will leave the venue at 6.15 p.m. and arrive at the Port Stadium at 6.25 p.m., where he will inaugurate the National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament (seniors, sub-seniors, juniors).

He leavs the Port Stadium by road at 6.55 p.m., reach the airport by road at 7.15 p.m. and return to Gannvaram Airport by a special aircraft.

Cancel visit: CPI(M)

Meanwhile, forty eight hours before Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Vangali, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu visited the area and asked the Chief Minister to cancel his visit saying that land is being forcibly acquired from the local farmers for the project