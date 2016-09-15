Performance of “Kuchipudi” and “Bharatanatyam” dances and Qawali, sufi traditional music were organised as a part of cultural programmes for the delegates of the BRICS Summit at Hotel Novotel on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababau Naidu watched the performances and had dinner with delegates. Deepika Reddy and others performed Kuchipudi and Anand Shanka Dayal and his troupe presented Bharatanatyam. Both troupes presented a jugalbandi of Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam.

Visit to heritage centre

Members of the Russian and the Chinese delegations participating in BRICS Urbanisation summit visited Telugu Heritage Centre atop Kailasagiri.

The delegation also visited the Kusura Submarine Museum on the Beach Road.

Executive Chairman of The Global Education and Leadership Foundation, India, Shiv Vikram Khemka, Visakhapatnam District Tourism Information Officer Gnanaveni and volunteers of Yes We Can Organization accompanied the delegation.