Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of State for Commerce Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in the inaugural of India International Seafood Show at Port Kalavani Stadium here on September 23.

Reviewing the arrangements for the programme and other issues at Circuit House here, State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the Chief Minister during the day would also inaugurate JNNURM housing colony at Parawada. He said the government would issue 30,000 pattas regularising encroachments of below 100 square yards during subsequent visit of the Chief Minister.

Visakha Utsav

Mr. Rao announced that the government had decided to promote tourism in Visakhapatnam in a big way by holding Araku Utsav from November 18 to 20, Bhimili Utsav from December 9 to 11, Visakha Utvav from January 6 to 8 and organising World Tourism Day on September 27 on the beach road here.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand, GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan, District Collector Pravin Kumar, MLA V. Anita and Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Hetero Drugs land issue

The Minister told reporters that they had received report from the Revenue Divisional Officer on alleged land encroachment by Hetero Drugs near Nakkapali. He said it had been confirmed that only 73.35 acres had been alienated to the company. Since there was no alienation proposal for 35 acres of land, it would be resumed.