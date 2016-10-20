A few changes have been made again in the schedule of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s tour to the city on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will start the tour by inaugurating the National ranking table tennis tournament at Port stadium at 11 a.m. after landing at the airport by a special flight from Vijayawada at 10.30 a.m. His other engagements are commencing operations of IT and ITEC companies at the VUDA shopping complex in Seetammadhara (11.45 a.m.); launch of digital classrooms in schools at Andhra University Assembly Hall (12.45 p.m.); lunch at airport (1.50 p.m.); participating in the foundation laying ceremony of IIPE, dedication of Skill Development Centre to the nation and launch of PM Ujjwala Yojana State-level programme at Vangali in Sabbavaram mandal (3 p.m.) and watching films on Swachh Bharat programme at YVS Murthy auditorium on AU College of Engineering premises (5.15 p.m. to 6.15 p.m.) before taking off to Vijayawada in the special aircraft at 6.45 p.m.