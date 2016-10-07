Petroleum varsity stone-laying on Oct. 20

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar and vice-chancellors of all universities will participate in the Space Week valedictory at Andhra University Senate Hall on October 10.

Disclosing this after a meeting with officials, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the Chief Minister would have a special meeting with ISRO Chairman on the day.

There was a likelihood of reaching agreements making students part of ISRO programmes, he said.

Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, ISRO, Sriharikota has been organising World Space Week from October 4 to 10 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu to propagate benefits of Indian Space programmes.

Petroleum varsity

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation for Petroleum University on October 20 in Sabbavaram mandal, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. Union Minister of State for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the function.

Skill Development

Centre at HPCL

A Skill Development Centre at HPCL will also be inaugurated.

VUDA Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu, Police Commissioner T. Yoganand and Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan were present at the media conference.