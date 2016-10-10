Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate Cyber Security and Analytics Centre at Andhra University and participate in the valedictory of the World Space Week celebrations here on Monday.

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar along with other top space scientists will attend the valedictory at Y.V.S. Murty auditorium. According to AU Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, Mr. Naidu will interact with space scientists on ways and means to involve university students in space research with the support of ISRO.

Cyber Security and Analytics Centre set up by the AU College of Engineering is funded by the Centre under Information Security Education Awareness Programme. Mr. Naidu will also have a brief interaction with the district officials on various developmental programmes.

