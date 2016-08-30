The city has a population of about 25 lakhs, and the number of police personnel present including officers and men from the Armed Reserve battalion is about 3,300. The police-to-population ratio is a low of one policeman for every 750 people, when the ideal ratio, as per the Bureau of Police Research and Development is one policeman for about 560 people.

And Visakhapatnam cannot be categorised as a city with low crime rate, as every police station records between 750 and 1,000 cases, inclusive of all types of crimes, on an average per year.

To tide over the problem, the government on the recommendations of top police officers of the city has sanctioned two more sub-divisions to the existing four, without increasing the manpower.

“Right now we have four law and order sub-divisions – East, North, South and Madhurawada,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Navin Gulati.

While two have been renamed, two new divisions have been created. The North Division has been renamed as West Sub-Division and the Madhurawada will now be called as North Sub-Division. And the newly created ones are Dwaraka and Harbour Sub-Divisions.

As per the GO issued, East will comprise police stations of Two Town, MR Peta, Three Town and Fourth Town; Dwaraka will cater to MVP Police Station, Dwaraka PS and Arilova; North will contain PM Palem, Bheemunipatnam, Padmanabham and Anandapuram; Harbour will have One Town, Harbour PS, Malkapuram and New Port; South will look after Gajuwaka, Duvvada, Parawada and Steel Plant; and West will take care of Airport, Pendurthi, Kancharapalem and Gopalapatnam.

Two new ACPs

The two new divisions would improve the supervisory focus thereby lead to better policing, Mr. Navin said.

“At a time when we have a shortage of men and keeping in mind the regular VVIP movement, two more new ACPs will improve the supervisory aspect. The load on the present ACPs will come down,” he said.

But sources said though the order has been passed it is still to be implemented on ground. And the major problem faced, is finding suitable ACPs with good track record to take over the new sub-divisions.

Madhurawada or the North Sub-Division has been without an ACP for the last three months, ever since the earlier ACP Dasari Ravi Babu was removed on certain charges.

There is a requirement of three ACPs at present to take over North, Harbour and Dwaraka divisions, and it is learnt that Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand would like to have officers with a clean track record.