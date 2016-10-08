Last year, close to 65,000 women took part in the marathon held across eight cities and in Visakhapatnam the participation touched 1,800.

With the theme focusing on ‘Fit women for fit families’, the second edition of ‘Vizag Going Pink’ is likely to draw thousands of women on November 20.

Announcing this at a press conference organised here on Friday, Pinkathon ambassador Milind Soman said the run initiated in 2012 was witnessing increased participation over the years. “The marathon aims at celebrating women’s life and improving their quality of life. Once women start understanding the importance of leading a healthy life, they try to spread the message. Through Pinkathon, we wanted to promote a fitness culture and inspire women to make right choices,” said the model-turned-Pinkathon ambassador, adding that the focus is more on tier II cities.

Last year, close to 65,000 women took part in the marathon held across eight cities and in Visakhapatnam the participation touched 1,800. The forthcoming marathon, organised jointly by Arena Events and United Sisters Foundation, is divided into 3 km, 5 km and 10 km.

Defining women as primary caretakers, Shobana Smriti, District Collector’s wife, said it was imperative to prioritise daily schedules. “Women need to take charge of their health as it leads to a positive frame of mind. Since healthy mind and body work in tandem, it is important to consider exercising an effective tool to stay fit,” she said.

Business entrepreneur and professional skater, who covered a distance of 42.195 km in one hour and 40 minutes in the recent Berlin Skating Marathon Rana Uppalapati said it was never too late to embark on the wellness journey. “Taking part in a marathon does not require any sort of preparation. It is the first step towards knowing what is good and changing the way one thinks towards fitness. So every woman should consider this an opportunity to participate and take the fitness movement to the next level,” he said.

Managing Director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Murali Krishna Voonna said that most cancer patients seek medical remedies when the disease reaches the third or fourth stage.

He said that sticking to a healthy lifestyle helps in keeping several diseases at bay.

Mountaineer Neelima Pudota who scaled Mount Everest and cancer survivor Lakshmi Anne also spoke.