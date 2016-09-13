Over 400 delegates from various parts of the country and abroad are expected to participate.

The city is all geared up to host the 3rd BRICS Urbanisation Forum for three days from Wednesday.

With over 400 delegates from various parts of the country and abroad expected to participate, it is another major event being hosted by Visakhapatnam after the CII Partnership Summit and International Fleet Review early this year.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkayya Naidu will participate in the inauguration on Wednesday afternoon at Hotel Novotel.

The City Central Park that came up on the Old Central Jail site to be inaugurated in the evening is the venue for cultural programmes to be staged for the delegates on the first day. After plenary sessions on Thursday and Friday, the valedictory will be held on Friday evening.

On the national highway at the airport and from airport to Novotel hotel, the venue of the forum, beautification has been taken up. Hectic work is going on sprucing up all along the highway during the past few days. The pending work is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

According to Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan in a statement, Rs. 4 crore is being spent on city beautification, Rs.3 crore on kerb painting and plastering.