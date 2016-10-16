Twelve skaters from Andhra Pradesh, 10 of them from Visakhapatnam are part of the Indian team for the 17th Asian roller-skating championships to be held in Lishui in China from October 23 to November 1.

R. Arun, R. Farheen, Priyam Tated, A.B. Sahit, T. Visweswara Rao (Visakhapatnam) and Riya Saboo (Krishna) would be competing in the artistic skating event;’D. Rakesh Varma, T. Bharat Kumar, T. Jaswant, K. Sai Kiran (Visakhapatnam) and JBNV Abhishek (Krishna) would be competing in the inline hockey category; and Mandem Tejaswi (Visakhapatnam) would figure in the speed skating category, general secretary of AP Roller Skating Association D. Bhagirath Kumar said at a press conference on Saturday.

Coaches Akula Pavan and P. Satyanarayana are accompanying them. President of APRSA Sudhakar Reddy and president of Visakhapatnam District Roller Skating Association Prasanna Kumar hoped the team would go well since both the roller-skaters and their coaches have performed well in the national and international events.