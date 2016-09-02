Promoting the city as economic capital and as vibrant metropolis that is a model for sanitation after bifurcation has found a place for Visakhapatnam in “WaterAid (2016): A tale of clean cities: Insights for planning urban solution from Ghana, India and the Philippines (Synthesis Report).”

Visakhapatnam is the only city from India selected for the study.

The city securing eighth place in the first Smart City Challenge in 2015 and emerging fifth in the Swachh Bharat Survekshan 2016 also has “become a priority and source of pride for the city,” the report notes.

It also credits the Commissioner of GVMC with displaying strong leadership with the backing of the Chief Secretary.

The Municipal Commissioner has “progress-chased” implementation of the programme championing the sanitation agenda.

Among key enabling factors are: water scarcity, national and state programmes aiming for total coverage, leadership from administration, absence of local elections, city competitiveness and support of Water and Sanitation for Urban Poor and USAID.

However, the report points out lack of coordination across departments, low engagement of Community Development Department and NGOs as key disabling factors.

It recommends that national governments should ensure sufficient financing and adequate budgeting mechanisms for sanitation and provide technical support to municipal authorities to promote innovation across sanitation service chain and contribute to technical capacity building.

For city sanitation planning, it recommends promoting local ownership and ensuring that it is linked to funding opportunities and or budgeting processes.