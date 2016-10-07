Magician B.S. Reddy of the city has been invited to participate in the World Magic Awards event in Bangkok, Thailand, from Oct 13 to 16.

The event is being organised by the International Magicians Society (USA). He will also perform at the ‘India Fest 2016’ at Townsville in Australia on October 29. Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the festival, according to a statement issued by V. Vijaya Kumar, treasurer, of the Indian Magic Academy here.

Mr. Reddy has carved a niche for himself at the national and international levels by giving a number of stage performances in India and quite a few performances abroad.

He has gained an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.